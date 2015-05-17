LONDON Manchester City striker Wifried Bony said former club Swansea City's pitch felt like his "garden" after scoring on his return to the Liberty Stadium in his side's 4-2 Premier League win on Sunday.

It was the first time the Ivorian has returned to the Welsh club since his 28 million-pound move to Manuel Pellegrini's side in January.

Bony came off the bench to haunt his old team by hitting City's fourth with a composed side-footed finish in stoppage time.

It was a familiar sight for Swansea fans, who watched Bony score 25 league goals in 54 appearances for the Welsh club, and the striker said he felt very familiar with his surroundings.

"It's crazy for me to come here and not go left to the home dressing room," Bony told the BBC. "But that's the way football works. I have to adapt to that."

"The Swansea fans gave me a good reception and good motivation too. When I got a chance, I scored. It was a strange moment when I scored. This team did a lot for me - and the fans too. We've been here together. But we have to deal with that.

"I feel it's like my garden here. I know the pitch here so well. I had a good relationship with the fans here. The feeling is to leave that situation in a good way."

Bony has not been so prolific for his new club, with Sunday's goal only his second since moving to Manchester.

The 26-year-old says he will rediscover his scoring touch next season.

"There's more to come from me. I went to Africa Cup of Nations in January and came back tired," Bony said.

"I have to finish the season well. We have one game left, I want to win and score. The important thing is to prepare myself well for next season."

(Reporting by Sam Holden, editing by Ed Osmond)