Ryding aiming to reclaim Britain's 'lost' medal
LONDON For Dave Ryding next year's Winter Olympics offers the chance to redress a "travesty" that inadvertently launched him on a path to become Britain's most successful World Cup skier.
Edin Dzeko has bid an emotional farewell to Manchester City fans after joining Roma on a season-long loan and said he will always keep the Premier League club close to his heart.
The Bosnian striker, who joined City in January 2011, has been loaned with a view to a permanent transfer to the Serie A club "if certain conditions are met".
"After four-and-a-half years, filled with your chants for me and my love for you, the time has come to say goodbye," the 29-year-old said in a letter, posted on his official Twitter handle.
"I have spent some of the best moments of my career at Manchester City, moments that I will never forget.
"Thank you for everything."
A crowd favourite at City, Dzeko, scored 72 goals in 117 starts and won five trophies for the club but struggled to break into the starting line-up last season.
"I will continue to be a big fan of Manchester City, to whom I wish all the best and many more trophies and happiness in the future." he added.
(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
LONDON For Dave Ryding next year's Winter Olympics offers the chance to redress a "travesty" that inadvertently launched him on a path to become Britain's most successful World Cup skier.
Gareth Southgate needs more time to solve England's captaincy problem, the manager has said ahead of the team's World Cup qualifier against Lithuania at Wembley on Sunday.