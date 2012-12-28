West Brom's Pulis blasts Stoke for 'disgraceful' comments
West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has lashed out at his former club Stoke City and labelled claims he called their skipper Ryan Shawcross a "loser" as "absolutely disgraceful".
Midfielder Samir Nasri and defender Gael Clichy should be available after injury for Manchester City's Premier League trip to Norwich City on Saturday (1500).
The duo missed the champions' 1-0 defeat at Sunderland in midweek that meant second-placed City dropped seven points behind leaders Manchester United.
"Samir and Gael are back on the training pitch so they'll be available for selection I think," Manchester City's assistant manager David Platt told a news conference on Friday.
City's top scorer Carlos Tevez, with seven league goals this season, is expected to play after being given Thursday off because of illness but fellow striker Mario Balotelli remains a doubt for the match.
"Mario is still feeling the effects of the virus that he had," Platt said.
Norwich, 11th in the table, have lost their last two league outings against West Bromwich Albion and Chelsea.
They are likely to be without defender Steven Whittaker (hip injury) and midfielder Andrew Surman (knee).
India beat Bangladesh by 208 runs to win the one-off test at Hyderabad on the final day on Monday.
Ireland flyhalf Paddy Jackson's virtuoso display in Saturday's Six Nations win over Italy means Johnny Sexton has a battle on his hands to reclaim his starting place, head coach Joe Schmidt has said.