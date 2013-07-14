Manchester City's Edin Dzeko (L) misses a goal attempt against Ronwen Williams of South Africa's Supersport United during the Nelson Mandela Football Invitational soccer match at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini (L) looks on during a soccer match during the Nelson Mandela Football Invitational soccer match between Manchester City and South Africa's Supersport United at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

PRETORIA Manchester City hope to have a new striker in place by the end of this month, manager Manuel Pellegrini said on Sunday after his side lost 2-0 to South Africa's SuperSport United in his first match in charge.

Last season's Premier League runners-up want a replacement for Argentina forward Carlos Tevez who has joined Juventus and their performance in Pretoria in the first of two matches in South Africa highlighted the need for attacking reinforcements.

"We are aware that we need two or three more players," Chilean Pellegrini told a news conference after the defeat in the friendly at Loftus Versfeld.

"It's important to have a very good squad. I said before we came to South Africa that we need two players for each position and that's what we are looking for and I'm sure we will get them.

"It's difficult to say exactly which day but before the end of the month we will have a new attacker."

City, who finished 11 points behind Premier League champions Manchester United last term, have already bolstered their squad with the signings of Brazil midfielder Fernandinho and Spain winger Jesus Navas but they still have more shopping to do.

"We are working hard on new acquisitions before the start of the new season but we are not in an immediate hurry to bring them on board," said Pellegrini, who joined the club last month after the sacking of Roberto Mancini.

Sunday's match came less than a week after City's players reported back from their summer holidays with Pellegrini fielding two different sides in each half.

The English club play a second game in South Africa on Thursday, against AmaZulu in Durban, before heading to Hong Kong for a four-team tournament as they continue their build-up to the start of the Premier League season in mid-August.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Sonia Oxley)