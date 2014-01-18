Manchester City's Edin Dzeko celebrates his goal against Cardiff City during their English Premier League soccer match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Edin Dzeko scored Manchester City's 100th goal of the season in the 14th minute of their Premier League match against Cardiff City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

The Bosnia international striker's shot bobbled over the line and although Cardiff claimed it was no goal, referee Neil Swarbrick awarded it after consulting his goalline technology wrist device.

City have taken only 34 matches to reach the milestone across the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Capital One (League) Cup.

(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Pritha Sarkar)