Sergio Aguero may have scored eight goals in his last five games for Manchester City but the Premier League champions are yet to see the best of the Argentina striker, said manager Manuel Pellegrini.

Aguero scored all four goals in the home win against Tottenham Hotspur last Saturday to take his tally to 11 in the same number of appearances for City in all competitions this season.

Despite that virtuoso performance Pellegrini, speaking ahead of the visit to in-form West Ham United this Saturday, thinks the diminutive forward can reach even dizzier heights.

"I don’t think it is the best we have seen from Sergio," the Chilean told a news conference on Friday.

"Here at City in 2011-12, when the club won the title, he was a very important player and last season he was also very important especially in the first part of the year when he was not injured.

"I was always sure he would return to his normal performances (after being injured) and I think he can get even better."

This prediction may sound ominous for their hosts this weekend but Pellegrini expects a tough test for his side, who will be without midfielders Frank Lampard and Samir Nasri.

West Ham have so far exceeded all expectations in this campaign and are fourth in the table having already beaten last season's runners-up Liverpool 3-1 at Upton Park last month.

"West Ham are in a very good moment, playing attractive football so we know we will have a tough game as always," Pellegrini said.

"They had an important win against Liverpool at home and have won their last two games so I am sure we will have a difficult rival."

City are second with 17 points from eight games and a win at West Ham would take them within two points of leaders Chelsea, who visit Manchester United on Sunday.

