MANCHESTER, England Mario Balotelli was once again match-winner and centre of controversy Sunday when his late penalty snatched victory for Premier League leaders Manchester City over a Tottenham Hotspur team who felt he should not have been on the pitch.

The Italian came on as a substitute when the title rivals were drawing 2-2 and after picking up one swift booking was lucky to escape another when he appeared to stamp on Spurs midfielder Scott Parker after being blocked.

Embraced by City fans as something of a loveable rogue following a string of on and off-field antics, Balotelli received a very different reaction from Spurs manager Harry Redknapp.

"I don't like people kicking people in the head on a football pitch," he told a news conference after the 3-2 defeat at the Etihad Stadium sealed by Balotelli's spot kick in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

"Why he should go and backheel someone in the head when they are lying on the floor, I don't understand it.

"It's not the first time he's done that is it and I'm sure it won't be the last."

The volatile Balotelli has been sent off after hot-headed moments, including against Dynamo Kiev in last season's Europa League, and has made headlines for unusual behaviour such as setting fire to his house by letting off fireworks indoors.

He gets the loudest cheers from City fans when his name is read out on the team sheet but Redknapp could merely shrug emphatically when asked whether he saw a malicious side to Balotelli rather than a loveable eccentric.

"What do you think?," he answered. "He's not my problem, let somebody else have the problem, he's a good player, we all know he is a talent.

"I'm the last person to ever talk about getting people sent off ... but it's blatantly obvious that he reacts like that at times to challenges. Scott's got a lovely cut on his head."

HIGH PRESSURE

Balotelli also displayed his cool side in high pressure moments when he stepped up to take the penalty that was awarded when he was tripped by Spurs defender Ledley King.

"He wants to take penalties, he's not afraid to miss," said City assistant coach David Platt, who declined to comment on the Parker incident as he had not seen the replays of it.

"He's happy to be the centre of attention in the last minute. He's a very, very cool penalty taker. I don't think he lets the occasion get to him."

Balotelli barely acknowledges he has just scored a goal and this penalty was no exception, despite the fact the three points were huge in terms of the title race.

The defeat was also a major blow for Spurs' challenge as they stay third, trailing the leaders by eight points.

"It's going to be hard ... still today we are genuine (title contenders)," Redknapp said.

"There's not much between the teams, we are not a million miles behind Man City or anybody else. We are a good team in our own way. It's difficult now, there's lots of points between us, but we've just got to keep going and see where that takes us."

City also refused to read too much into this result.

"(The title race is) open, one game doesn't win it," Platt said. "Don't get me wrong, it was a great victory but the value was three points and we go on and we concentrate on our next game."

