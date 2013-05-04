Britain's Scott Sinclair celebrates after scoring a goal against UAE during their men's preliminary first round Group A soccer match at the London 2012 Olympic Games in the Wembley Stadium in London July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

MANCHESTER, England Manchester City midfielder Scott Sinclair was being treated for a blood clot on his shoulder on Saturday.

Sinclair did not travel with the squad for their 0-0 draw against his former club Swansea City earlier in the day and the Premier League club confirmed he was in hospital and in a comfortable condition.

The 24-year-old Englishman has started only three games since joining the 2012 Premier League champions in August, and manager Roberto Mancini suggested on Friday he might need to leave the club to play regular football.

