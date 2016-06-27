Britain Soccer Football - Southampton v Crystal Palace - Barclays Premier League - St Mary's Stadium - 15/5/16Sadio Mane celebrates after scoring the first goal for Southampton Action Images via Reuters / Paul ChildsLivepic

LONDON Southampton's Senegalese forward Sadio Mane underwent a medical at Liverpool on Monday after the clubs agreed a 30 million pounds ($40.2 million) transfer, British media reported.

The 24-year-old gave a thumbs-up sign as he was pictured leaving the club's training ground and is expected to sign in the next couple of days if personal terms are agreed.

Mane joined Southampton for $15.8 million from Red Bull Salzburg two years ago and was the club's leading scorer with 15 goals in all competitions last season, including two against Liverpool in a dramatic 3-2 win at St Mary's on March 20.

Mane is set to become Liverpool's fourth signing of the summer after Joel Matip joined on a free transfer from Schalke, Marko Grujic left Red Star Belgrade, and goalkeeper Loris Karius was bought from Mainz.

The Mane deal, if it materialises, would mean Southampton have received over $120 million in transfer fees from Liverpool over the past three summers following their signings of Adam Lallana, Dejan Lovren, Nathaniel Clyne and Rickie Lambert.

