Burgess hat-trick leads Wigan to World Club title
Wigan Warriors winger Joe Burgess scored a fine hat-trick of tries to lead the English champions to a bruising 22-6 victory over Australia's Cronulla Sharks in the World Club Challenge on Sunday.
LONDON Manchester United will be without midfielder Anderson for their Premier League run-in because of a hamstring injury, manager Alex Ferguson said on Friday.
The Brazilian has not featured since the Europa League defeat against Athletic Bilbao last month.
"I don't think he'll play again this season," Ferguson, whose side lead the table by five points with four matches to play, said on United's website (www.manutd.com).
"There are only four games left and it will be difficult for him."
United, who face Everton at home on Sunday before title rivals Manchester City travel to bottom club Wolverhampton Wanderers, are also without Paul Pogba who has an ankle injury.
Lincoln City, the first minor league team to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals in 103 years, were handed a tie at either 12-time winners Arsenal or fellow National League club Sutton United when the draw for the sixth round was made on Sunday.
Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga claimed his first title since 2015 as he recovered to beat David Goffin 4-6 6-4 6-1 in the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament final in Rotterdam on Sunday.