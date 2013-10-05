Manchester United's Adnan Januzaj (L) shoots to score his second goal against Sunderland during their English Premier League match at The Stadium of Light in Sunderland, northern England, October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Adnan Januzaj spared Manchester United a third consecutive Premier League defeat with two second-half goals in a 2-1 victory at bottom club Sunderland on Saturday.

Making his first league start for the troubled champions, the 18-year-old came to his side's rescue, equalising with a clinical right-foot shot in the 55th minute before putting the visitors ahead with a sumptuous left-foot volley soon after.

Sunderland had deservedly led at halftime with a Craig Gardner shot following a mistake by Nemanja Vidic and only a great save by David De Gea stopped United falling further behind.

United, who have made their worst start to a league season since 1989, moved up to ninth position with 10 points from seven games, six behind leaders Liverpool.

Sunderland have lost six of their matches.

