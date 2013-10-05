Infantino confident Argentina will escape suspension
LONDON Argentina are close to resolving a row that could have seen the former world champions suspended, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Thursday.
Adnan Januzaj spared Manchester United a third consecutive Premier League defeat with two second-half goals in a 2-1 victory at bottom club Sunderland on Saturday.
Making his first league start for the troubled champions, the 18-year-old came to his side's rescue, equalising with a clinical right-foot shot in the 55th minute before putting the visitors ahead with a sumptuous left-foot volley soon after.
Sunderland had deservedly led at halftime with a Craig Gardner shot following a mistake by Nemanja Vidic and only a great save by David De Gea stopped United falling further behind.
United, who have made their worst start to a league season since 1989, moved up to ninth position with 10 points from seven games, six behind leaders Liverpool.
Sunderland have lost six of their matches.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Tony Jimenez)
LONDON Argentina are close to resolving a row that could have seen the former world champions suspended, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Thursday.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is unhappy with the hard and patchy playing surface being used for his side's Europa League tie at FC Rostov's Olimp-2 stadium but the Portuguese has received little sympathy from UEFA over the issue.
Russia has initiated anti-doping reforms but they are not happening fast enough, World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) director general Olivier Niggli has said.