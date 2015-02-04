Manchester United manager Louis Van Gaal reacts before their FA Cup fourth round soccer match against Cambridge United at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON Shorn of European excitement and with only a remote hope of winning the Premier League, Manchester United manager Louis Van Gaal wants the FA Cup to garnish his first season in charge.

His side needed two attempts to beat fourth tier Cambridge United, comfortably winning a fourth round replay 3-0 at Old Trafford on Tuesday, but despite their unconvincing progress Van Gaal believes a 12th FA Cup is there for the taking.

With Chelsea and Manchester City already eliminated, he has reason to feel optimistic.

"The FA Cup is a trophy and I'm living for trophies as a coach," he told United's website.

"For me, personally, I want a trophy everywhere I work in my first season. We have a real chance now. We are the highest-ranked team in the FA Cup. Our status is of the highest club.

"People are maybe betting on us but I am not allowed! I am not a casino man.

"The highest-ranked teams have the better chance of winning."

United make the short trip to third-tier Preston North End in the next round, hoping to avoid the problems they experienced during a 0-0 draw at Cambridge last month.

"Preston will not be a piece of cake," Van Gaal said.

United's focus returns to the league on Sunday and a tricky fixture at West Ham United.

Van Gaal's side are in third spot, 10 points behind leaders Chelsea, having not been entirely convincing this season. They are only one point above fifth-placed Arsenal in the battle for a top-four finish and Champions league qualification.

