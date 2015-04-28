Hamilton grabs pole, Vettel raises Ferrari hopes
MELBOURNE Lewis Hamilton took pole for Mercedes at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on Saturday but Sebastian Vettel raised hope of a Ferrari renaissance by grabbing a spot on the front row.
LONDON Manchester United will face Barcelona as part of their four-match U.S. tour this year, the club said on Tuesday.
The 20-times English champions are to play the Spanish side at the Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on July 25.
Louis van Gaal's United will be taking part in the International Champions Cup that will conclude against Paris St Germain in Chicago on July 29.
They will also play Mexico's Club America in Seattle and San Jose Earthquakes at a venue still to be decided.
Former United great George Best played for the Earthquakes in the 1980s.

LUXEMBOURG Olivier Giroud struck twice as France stayed top of World Cup qualifying Group A with an efficient 3-1 victory in Luxembourg on Saturday.