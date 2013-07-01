Patel, Neesham recalled to New Zealand test side
WELLINGTON Off-spinner Jeetan Patel's ability to turn the ball away from lefthanded batsmen has earned him a recall to New Zealand's squad for the first test against South Africa next week.
LONDON New Manchester United manager David Moyes has brought in his former Everton assistant Steve Round as his deputy at the Premier League champions.
United said on Monday that Round, 42, had been appointed assistant manager with Chris Woods joining as goalkeeping coach and Jimmy Lumsden as coach.
Woods was previously the Everton goalkeeping coach while Lumsden has been part of Moyes's backroom staff since they were together at Preston North End.
"I have worked with Steve, Chris and Jimmy for a number of years and I am delighted they have decided to join me at this great club." Moyes told the United website (www.manutd.com).
"They bring great qualities in their respective fields and I know that, like me, they feel that this is a challenge to relish. I have great faith that together, we can build upon the success this club has enjoyed over many years."
Lee Westwood spoke about his "ballistic" ball after bogeying the final two holes to fall into a share of the lead with Phil Mickelson and four others after the first round at the WGC-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City on Thursday.
LONDON If ever there was a good day to bury bad news, Liverpool timed it to perfection on Monday, when a dreadful 3-1 defeat by Leicester City became a mere sideshow in the post-Claudio Ranieri circus.