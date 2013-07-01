Everton's manager David Moyes waves goodbye after their English Premier League soccer match against West Ham United at Goodison Park in Liverpool, northern England, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON New Manchester United manager David Moyes has brought in his former Everton assistant Steve Round as his deputy at the Premier League champions.

United said on Monday that Round, 42, had been appointed assistant manager with Chris Woods joining as goalkeeping coach and Jimmy Lumsden as coach.

Woods was previously the Everton goalkeeping coach while Lumsden has been part of Moyes's backroom staff since they were together at Preston North End.

"I have worked with Steve, Chris and Jimmy for a number of years and I am delighted they have decided to join me at this great club." Moyes told the United website (www.manutd.com).

"They bring great qualities in their respective fields and I know that, like me, they feel that this is a challenge to relish. I have great faith that together, we can build upon the success this club has enjoyed over many years."

