LONDON Roberto Martinez, the manager of Premier League club Wigan Athletic, was fined 10,000 pounds by the Football Association on Wednesday for comments he made after his side's 4-0 defeat to Manchester United last month.

The 39-year-old Spaniard was also warned about his future conduct after admitting a charge of misconduct in a personal hearing. The decision was posted in a statement on the FA's website (www.thefa.com).

Martinez was unhappy with referee Michael Oliver's performance and told the BBC after his side's defeat at Old Trafford: "In the last two games here we have had three sendings off, and today I knew. When you come to places like this you need a strong referee.

"And the first decision - the penalty, it sets you back a lot.

"It is difficult to come to Old Trafford and get a referee that gets affected by the event and the circumstances surrounding the game. It was a real shame in that respect."

He also told reporters: "Today the penalty is as bad a decision as you are going to see in the Premier League. In many ways you feel as though you are fighting against a mountain."

He was upset about a penalty Oliver awarded against his side when Wigan goalkeeper Ali Al Habsi was judged to have brought down Danny Welbeck when TV replays showed no contact was made. Al Habsi saved the spot-kick from Javier Hernandez.

He was also unhappy about Welbeck receiving a yellow card for a challenge on one of his defenders that he thought should have been a red.

