Wood double lifts Leeds to 3-1 win at Birmingham
Leeds United striker Chris Wood scored twice in a 3-1 win at Birmingham City on Friday that lifted them to within one point of third-placed Huddersfield Town in the Championship.
LONDON Everton, searching for a successor to David Moyes, have reached an agreement with Wigan Athletic over compensation for their manager Roberto Martinez, the BBC reported on Monday.
"Bill Kenwright (Everton chairman) and myself have agreed a deal," Wigan chairman Dave Whelan told the BBC.
Spaniard Martinez asked to leave Wigan last week having guided the club to FA Cup glory before being relegated from the Premier League.
Everton lost Moyes to champions Manchester United after Alex Ferguson's retirement last month.
(Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Ed Osmond)
World number one Andy Murray overpowered Lucas Pouille 7-5 6-1 on Friday to reach the Dubai Championships final in which he will play Fernando Verdasco.
BELGRADE Britain's Andy Pozzi put years of injury woes behind him to clinch the 60 metres hurdles gold medal at the European indoor athletics championships on Friday and claim his first international title.