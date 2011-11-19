LONDON Manager Roberto Martinez was fuming after Wigan Athletic conceded a 99th-minute goal to draw 3-3 at home to Blackburn Rovers in the Premier League on Saturday.

It was not the stoppage-time penalty that incensed the Spaniard, however, but Blackburn's second goal.

Rovers striker Yakubu Aiyegbeni placed the ball down for a corner, appeared to fake a kick and Morten Gamst Pedersen then dribbled into the area unopposed before crossing for Junior Hoilett to score.

"I think it's scandalous," Martinez told Sky Sports of referee Andre Marriner's failure to spot the infringement. "It's all too easy to give a decision against Wigan, there have been so many times.

"If you watch it 23 times you won't see it clear if he touched it so how can the referee know?

"You would need to be a magician to make that decision (that Yakubu had touched the ball). I don't like to talk about referees but we have got a bad decision a few too many times."

Nigerian forward Yakubu was unsure what happened at the corner. "I don't think I touched it but that's football," he said.

Blackburn manager Steve Kean added: "If it should not have stood then we have had a bit of luck."

Wigan, who had lost their last eight league games, looked set to move off the bottom of the table until the bizarre penalty awarded for a foul on goalkeeper Paul Robinson who had gone forward in a desperate bid to salvage a point for Rovers.

Yakubu converted the spot kick, his second goal of the game, to keep Rovers one place above Wigan.

The home team's goals came from Jordi Gomez, Gary Caldwell and Albert Crusat. Rovers had midfielder David Dunn sent off in the 48th minute.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Tony Jimenez)