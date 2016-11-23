LONDON Following is a match by match look at this weekend's English Premier League fixtures:

Burnley v Manchester City

Burnley manager Sean Dyche criticised his side as "weak-willed" in Monday's 4-0 defeat at West Bromwich Albion but he knows they are made of stronger stuff at home, where they have taken 13 of their 14 points this season and conceded just six goals.

Having already beaten Liverpool and drawn with Manchester United, Burnley will not be overawed by the visit of Pep Guardiola's high fliers on Saturday.

City's manager must decide whether to select Yaya Toure, who scored twice against Crystal Palace last weekend, having been overlooked at the start of the season, while Vincent Kompany (knee) is a definite non-starter.

Hull City v West Bromwich Albion

Adama Diomande makes a timely return for goal-shy Hull City on Saturday after completing a three-match ban for violent conduct. City have struggled up front all season with only six league goals since Aug. 20, and strikers Will Keane and Abel Hernandez are long-term absentees.

They face an Albion side buoyed by Monday's 4-0 win over Burnley, which equalled their biggest margin of victory in a Premier League game. Albion, seeking a third successive win, expect to have Nacer Chadli available.

Leicester City v Middlesbrough

After their latest success in Europe, Leicester City have won more games in the Champions League (4) than in the Premier League (3) this season. Claudio Ranieri's side could be without Danny Drinkwater on Saturday. He has been charged with misconduct by the FA after an altercation with Watford's Valon Behrami.

Middlesbrough, just one point off the drop zone, have won one of their last 11 games in all competitions but impressed in last week's 1-0 defeat to Chelsea. Five of their next six games are against sides in the bottom 11 places of the table.

Liverpool v Sunderland

Sunderland's chances of winning a league game at Anfield for the first time since 1983 are not helped by the absence of suspended Papy Djilobodji and Paddy McNair, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

John O'Shea is expected to return in defence on Saturday as Sunderland seek their third successive win, and could find himself up against Daniel Sturridge, pushing for a recall in the continued absence of Adam Lallana.

Swansea City v Crystal Palace

Alan Pardew's Crystal Palace side were this week revealed to be the worst in the country in 2016 after taking just 22 points from a possible 93. So the visit to bottom-of-the-table Swansea, who have gone 11 league games without a win, could prove timely.

Swansea will be without influential midfielder Ki Sung-Yeung for what manager Bob Bradley admits is a "must-win" game. Leon Britton and Nathan Dyer are pushing for inclusion after injury, while Jefferson Montero could also feature on Saturday.

For Palace, Christian Benteke is looking to extend an impressive record at the Liberty Stadium where he has scored twice and provided one assist in his past three games.

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

Stamford Bridge could prove a difficult venue for Tottenham Hotspur to rebound from their midweek Champions league exit against Monaco.

Antonio Conte's side have won six Premier League games in a row without conceding and boast the Premier League's top scorer in 10-goal Diego Costa.

Spurs, who rested Kyle Walker and Jan Vertonghen in France, will definitely be without Danny Rose (suspended) and Toby Alderweireld (injured) for what is their third successive London derby. Harry Kane will look to extend his scoring run of four goals in three games since returning from injury.

Watford v Stoke City

Stoke's influential midfielder Joe Allen is suspended for Sunday's visit to Watford where Mark Hughes' side will be without the injured Phil Bardsley.

With Glenn Whelan (hamstring) and Geoff Cameron (knee) also struggling to be fit, Spanish midfielder Marc Muniesa is pushing for his first league start of the season against a Watford side not short on confidence after taking just 33 seconds to score their fastest Premier League goal in last weekend's 2-1 win over Leicester City.

Arsenal v Bournemouth

A clause in Jack Wilshere's loan deal stipulates that he cannot face Arsenal so the England midfielder will not be making a sentimental return to the Emirates Stadium while, for Arsenal, Olivier Giroud is pushing for a start after again coming off the bench to score late on against Manchester United last week.

These two teams have hit the woodwork -- Bournemouth 13 times, Arsenal 8 -- more than any one else in the Premier League.

Manchester United v West Ham United

Both managers are under real pressure for results, with Jose Mourinho seeking to improve a run of three successive Old Trafford league draws and Slaven Bilic announcing "I am in pain" after his side again squandered a winning position against Tottenham Hotspur last week.

United may recall Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who was suspended for the visit of Arsenal, up front while West Ham must make at least one change in defence where Winston Reid is banned after being sent off against Spurs.

Southampton v Everton

Everton manager Ronald Koeman joked after their late equaliser against Swansea that he will have to start delivering his regular dressing downs before kickoff rather than at halftime. His side are among the slowest starters in the league and Koeman will expect them to be quick off the mark on his first return to St Mary's since leaving Southampton.

After 12 games Everton sit four places above Southampton but Koeman is facing some supporter unrest following a run of one win in their last seven league games.

