LONDON Former England coach Steve McClaren has resigned as Nottingham Forest manager after just 10 league games in charge, the English second-tier club said on Sunday.

McClaren, whose 18-month reign as England boss ended when they failed to qualify for Euro 2008, joined the former European Cup winners in June but just two league wins, supporter unrest and disagreements with the board have led him to stand down.

"He has left the club without compensation -- nor will he be seeking any. The club can confirm that the search for a new manager will begin immediately," a statement said after Sunday's 3-1 home defeat by Birmingham City.

The former Manchester United assistant coach led Middlesbrough to the 2006 UEFA Cup final and he won the 2010 Dutch title with Twente Enschede before an unhappy nine-month spell at Germany's VfL Wolfsburg last season.

Forest owner Nigel Doughty is also stepping down as chairman at the end of the season after 10 years.

"He will continue to support the club financially through the implementation of Financial Fair Play rules, which are expected to be introduced in the Championship (second tier) next season," the statement added.

Forest, who have been outside the top flight since 1999, became the first former European champions to drop into a domestic third division in 2005.

They bounced back to challenge for promotion to the Premier League in the last two seasons but failed in both playoff campaigns.

