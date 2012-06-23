Former Queens Park Rangers captain Alan McDonald, who played in all three first-round matches for Northern Ireland at the 1986 World Cup, has died at the age of 48.

McDonald died "suddenly this morning while playing golf in his native Northern Ireland", Rangers said on their official website (www.qpr.co.uk) on Saturday.

The Belfast-born defender made 52 international appearances and is Premier League QPR's most-capped player.

McDonald also played almost 500 matches for Rangers over a 17-year period.

