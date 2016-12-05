Manchester City's Sergio Aguero is sent off for this challenge on Chelsea's David Luiz. Manchester City v Chelsea - Premier League - Etihad Stadium - 3/12/16. Reuters / Phil Noble Livepic

LONDON Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will serve a four-match ban for violent conduct, the English Football Association (FA) said on Monday.

The Argentina international was shown a straight red card in stoppage time of City's 3-1 home Premier League defeat by Chelsea on Saturday for a two-footed lunge on centre back David Luiz.

Aguero's tackle sparked a melee at the Etihad Stadium, with players and coaching staff from both teams involved in ugly scenes during which City midfielder Fernandinho was also sent off.

Fernandinho will serve a three-game ban.

Aguero also served a three-match suspension for violent conduct in September for elbowing West Ham United defender Winston Reid.

