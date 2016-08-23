Britain Soccer Football - Stoke City v Manchester City - Premier League - bet365 Stadium - 20/8/16Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola shakes the hand of Sergio Aguero as he is substituted offAction Images via Reuters / Carl Recine

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has urged striker Sergio Aguero to help his side maintain pressure on opponents and not "disappear" when his side do not have possession of the ball.

The Argentine scored twice in City's 4-1 win against Stoke City on Saturday to take his season's tally to six goals in all competitions.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager said Aguero must help his team mates with his movements off the ball.

"It's not enough to receive the ball from his team mates, he has to help us in the first pressure and run a lot and help us a lot with movement," Guardiola told British media.

"You cannot be brilliant when you disappear when you (don't) have the ball. It's impossible.

"Until now he's doing it and, when that happens, you are involved in defensive tasks and the offensive."

Guardiola also praised young striker Kelechi Iheanacho, who came off the bench and proved influential in City's third and fourth goals against Stoke.

"He (Iheanacho) is always ready," Guardiola added. "We will need him. Sergio can't play all season and Kelli is going to play.

"We can't achieve anything with just 11 or 12 players. We need everybody and I hope they realise that."

City next face Steaua Bucharest in the second leg of their Champions League playoff on Wednesday, before hosting West Ham United in their next league clash on Sunday.

