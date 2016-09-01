Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will contest a Football Association charge of violent conduct, British media reported on Thursday.

The Argentine striker appeared to elbow West Ham United defender Winston Reid during Sunday's Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, which City won 3-1.

If he is found guilty Aguero would be banned for three matches and would miss the Manchester derby at rivals United in the Premier League on Sept. 10.

He would also miss the Premier League clash with Bournemouth and a League Cup third-round tie against Swansea City.

The incident involving New Zealand's Reid was not seen by match officials so the FA has taken retrospective action.

An independent panel is due to rule on the case on Friday using written submissions and reviewing video evidence.

On Monday, Aguero withdrew from Argentina's World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Venezuela due to a calf injury.

