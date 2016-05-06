Manchester City's Pablo Zabaleta celebrates after the game. Liverpool v Manchester City - Capital One Cup Final - Wembley Stadium - 28/2/16. Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic

Football Soccer - Real Madrid v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League Semi Final Second Leg - Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - 4/5/16Manchester City's Vincent Kompany waves to fans as he walks off to be substituted after sustaining an injuryAction Images via Reuters / Carl RecineLivepic

Defensive trio Vincent Kompany, Pablo Zabaleta and Aleksandar Kolarov and midfielder David Silva will miss Manchester City's home game with Arsenal on Sunday because of injury.

City are fourth in the Premier League and face a fight to qualify for next season's Champions League with Manchester United having a game in hand and four points behind in fifth position.

"Pablo, Vincent, Silva and Kolarov are all out," manager Manuel Pellegrini told reporters on Friday.

Captain Kompany has been plagued by injuries this season and Pellegrini said his fitness concerns may continue to be an issue for Pep Guardiola who takes charge of City at the end of the campaign.

"We must talk with the doctor, with the player, with the people who will be in charge of City next year," the Chilean added.

"Every time he was in the starting 11 he was fit to play, 100 percent. You can be sure of that."

Pellegrini said his final game at the Etihad Stadium against third-placed Arsenal would be a memorable occasion.

"It's a special game because we finish here at home after three intensive years. I will have emotions on Sunday but I prefer not to show them in an external way," the former Real Madrid manager explained.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Tony Jimenez)