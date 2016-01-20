Manchester City striker Wilfried Bony has dismissed British media reports linking him with a return to former club Swansea City during the January transfer window, by saying that he is happy at the Etihad Stadium.

Bony had earlier expressed his disappointment at losing his starting place to a returning Sergio Aguero after manager Manuel Pellegrini opted to start the Argentine in the 2-1 Premier League defeat by Arsenal on Dec. 21.

"I'm happy at the club, all this speculation is not true. I have a contract so I'm happy and I think I'm at one of the top clubs in the United Kingdom," the 27-year-old told the BBC.

Bony has played second fiddle to Aguero for much of his career at City, having made 27 Premier League appearances since he joined the club in January 2015, 16 of which were as a substitute.

"I have no regrets about joining Man City. We play in the Champions League and we're one of the top clubs in the world. I'm happy here and I can just say I'm blessed," the Ivory Coast international said.

City, who are third in the table after 22 games, just a point behind leaders Arsenal, travel to take on sixth-placed West Ham United on Saturday.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)