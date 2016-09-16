LONDON Manchester City could be without playmaker David Silva for Saturday's home game against Bournemouth while midfielder Ilkay Guendogan may make his Premier League debut.

Silva has featured in all of City's Premier League games this season but was rested for Wednesday's 4-0 Champions League win over Borussia Moenchengladbach as a precaution after developing a minor injury in training.

"I don't think it's a big problem but it happened two days ago so I don't think he'll be able to play," manager Pep Guardiola told reporters on Friday.

New signing Guendogan replaced Silva against Moenchengladbach, making his first appearance for the club following a dislocated knee.

"I am thinking about it (playing Guendogan)," said Guardiola. "He played good but we cannot forget he comes from a long-term injury.

"Vincent Kompany is close (to a return) but not there yet. We need him," he added of the City defender.

Despite winning all four league games this season, Guardiola said City needed to improve the defensive side of their game.

"To win many games in a row in the Premier League is complicated. I am never satisfied," the Spaniard explained.

"Defensively we need to adjust small details. We still need a few things to improve but right now we are happy."

Guardiola also hinted that striker Sergio Aguero, who has netted nine goals in five games in all competitions this season, is close to signing a new deal.

"I don't know if I'm the right person to talk about that. I think he's going to extend the contract but it's not official," said the manager.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Tony Jimenez)