Manchester City's Sergio Aguero is sent off for this challenge on Chelsea's David Luiz. Manchester City v Chelsea - Premier League - Etihad Stadium - 3/12/16. Reuters / Phil Noble Livepic

LONDON Manchester City and Chelsea have been charged with failing to control their players during Saturday's Premier League match, the FA said on Monday.

City striker Sergio Aguero's reckless tackle on Chelsea defender David Luiz in stoppage time sparked a melee at the Etihad Stadium, with players and coaching staff from both teams involved in ugly scenes.

City's Aguero and Fernandinho were sent off and will serve four and three-game bans respectively.

"Both Manchester City and Chelsea have been charged for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour," the FA said in a statement.

Leaders Chelsea won the match 3-1 to move four points clear of fourth-placed City.

Later on Monday, West Bromwich Albion and Watford were also charged for failing to control their players in Saturday's league game at the Hawthorns, which the hosts won 3-1.

In the 84th minute, Watford's Roberto Pereyra was sent off after reacting angrily to James McClean's challenge, resulting in a touchline clash involving both sets of players.

All the clubs charged by the FA have until 1800 GMT on Dec. 8 to respond.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond and Ken Ferris, editing by Peter Rutherford)