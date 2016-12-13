Britain Football Soccer - Manchester City v Chelsea - Premier League - Etihad Stadium - 3/12/16 Manchester City's Sergio Aguero is sent off for this challenge on Chelsea's David Luiz Reuters / Phil Noble Livepic

Britain Football Soccer - Manchester City v Chelsea - Premier League - Etihad Stadium - 3/12/16 Manchester City's Fernandinho clashes with Chelsea manager Antonio Conte after being sent off Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

Britain Football Soccer - Manchester City v Chelsea - Premier League - Etihad Stadium - 3/12/16 Manchester City's Fernandinho clashes with Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas before being sent off Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

LONDON Chelsea and Manchester City have been fined 100,000 pounds and 35,000 pounds respectively for failing to control their players during a Premier League encounter on Dec. 3, the FA said on Tuesday.

City striker Sergio Aguero's reckless tackle on Chelsea defender David Luiz in stoppage time sparked a melee at the Etihad Stadium, with players and coaching staff from both teams involved in ugly scenes.

Aguero and team mate Fernandinho were sent off and are serving four and three-game bans respectively.

"The two clubs were charged for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour," the FA said in a statement.

League leaders Chelsea, who have claimed nine successive victories to top the table by three points from Arsenal, won the game 3-1.

Their fine is heavier than City's because of previous disciplinary indiscretions.

City have fallen off the pace in recent weeks and are seven points adrift of Chelsea in fourth place following Saturday's 4-2 defeat at champions Leicester City.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Tony Jimenez)