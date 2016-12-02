LONDON Third-placed Manchester City host Premier League leaders Chelsea on Saturday. Here are five memorable matches between the two clubs:

- - - -

Division One, November 1960.

Chelsea 6 Manchester City 3

Jimmy Greaves scored six hat-tricks during the campaign but this one stood out in particular as the Chelsea striker became the youngest player to net 100 league goals at 20 years and 290 days.

Greaves, who took the match ball home, scored 41 times for Chelsea that season but they still ended up with a negative goal difference of 98 for and 100 against - leaving them 12th and level on points with 13th-placed City.

- - - -

Full Members Cup final, Wembley. March 1986

Chelsea 5 Manchester City 4

The competition created after English clubs were banned from Europe following the 1985 Heysel Stadium disaster in Brussels, served up a classic nine-goal final.

Chelsea were 5-1 up and cruising thanks to a David Speedie hat-trick - the first at a Wembley final since Geoff Hurst for England in the 1966 World Cup - and two Colin Lee goals, but City grabbed three in the last five minutes to set nerves jangling.

City's Mark Lillis almost scored the fastest hat-trick in Wembley history but the third went down as a Doug Rougvie own-goal after his shot went in off the Chelsea defender.

- - - -

Premier League. October 2007

Chelsea 6 Manchester City 0

Didier Drogba scored twice in the first half as Avram Grant's Chelsea ran wild at Stamford Bridge against City, with Michael Essien, Joe Cole, Salomon Kalou and Andriy Shevchenko also scoring.

"We forgot how to defend," said City manager Sven-Goran Eriksson.

The victory was Chelsea's fifth in a row in all competitions and followed the departure of Jose Mourinho, the club's most successful manager, a month earlier.

- - - -

Premier League. February 2010

Chelsea 2 Man City 4

A game that will always be remembered for the lack of a handshake between Chelsea defender John Terry and City's Wayne Bridge.

Allegations about Terry's relationship with Bridge's ex-partner had been all over the media and the first game between the two former England team mates began with Bridge shunning the Chelsea player's hand before kickoff.

Roberto Mancini's City went on to hand Carlo Ancelotti's Chelsea a first home defeat of the campaign. They had previously conceded only eight goals at home in the Premier League that season.

Carlos Tevez scored twice for City, while Frank Lampard provided both the Chelsea goals. The hosts had Juliano Belletti and Michael Ballack sent off in the second half.

- - - -

Premier League. August 2015

Manchester City 3 Chelsea 0

The beginning of the end for Jose Mourinho's second stint as Chelsea manager can be traced back to his first away match of the season where the champions were trounced at the Etihad.

Mourinho, in the headlines after a clash with team doctor Eva Carneiro during the opening home match against Swansea, made more when he hauled off Terry at halftime - the first time he had substituted his captain in the Premier League.

The match also marked the first time Chelsea had conceded more than one goal under Mourinho in Manchester.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)