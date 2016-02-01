Everton's Arouna Kone in action with Manchester City's Gael Clichy. Manchester City v Everton - Capital One Cup Semi Final Second Leg - Etihad Stadium - 27/1/16. Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

Manchester City left back Gael Clichy says his team can beat anyone in the world if they maintain their focus.

Manuel Pellegrini's men were undefeated in January apart from a League Cup semifinal first leg defeat that they managed to overturn.

But they had to come back from behind twice to salvage a draw at West Ham in the Premier League a week ago, and have already lost five league matches this season, including a defeat at mid-table Stoke City and a 4-1 home thumping by Liverpool.

City now take on Sunderland, struggling near the foot of the table, in the league on Tuesday.

"We know we can play against any team and win against any team - it's just a matter of being focussed from the first to the last minute," Clichy told the club's website ( www.mcfc.co.uk ).

"Three points against Sunderland would be just as important, if not more important, than a win against a top four team."

City have a gruelling schedule in February, with league matches against fellow title contenders Leicester and Spurs, the first leg of their last 16 Champions League tie against Dynamo Kyiv, and the League Cup final.

"Many people say February is when the life of a top player starts," said the France international. "We can go on to play as we have been doing over the last few games. At the end of May, hopefully, we will look back on what has been a great season."

