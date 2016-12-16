Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne says he is versatile enough to adjust to manager Pep Guardiola's constant tactical changes.

Former manager Stuart Pearce is among those who believe Guardiola's frequent tinkering is confusing the City players, especially in a defence which has kept just one clean sheet in their last nine games.

"I am used to playing in six different positions in my career so that's not an issue for me," De Bruyne told Sky Sports.

"I have always changed positions and I don't expect any different. It's all the same to me. It's all about the way you interpret it."

"We look at tactics in meetings. It just depends how the trainer sees that game.

"Obviously it's changed a little, but I've always been the offensive player in the midfield zone. I think I've shown over the last five or six years that I can create chances and do well there."

City made a flying start under Guardiola, winning their first 10 games, but have won just five times in 16 matches since, a run which has left them fourth in the Premier League, seven points behind leaders Chelsea.

De Bruyne, who tops the Premier League's assists charts, was confident City can challenge on all fronts this campaign.

"We are a team who can win any game... But it's not about high points now, it's about high points at the end of the season. But to be there in the spring we need to maintain our high level throughout," the Belgian playmaker added.

"We are still in the three competitions so we'll see what we can do but the aim is to be on top in everything. Fortunately, there are class players here so the coach has a lot of choices to swap.

"In a season here where you can play 60 games that's obviously necessary."

City host third-placed Arsenal on Sunday.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)