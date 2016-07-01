Thwarted machete attack clouds Paris Olympic bid
PARIS The Paris bid to host the 2024 Olympics suffered an untimely setback on Friday when a French soldier wounded a man armed with a machete as he tried to enter the Louvre museum.
Defender Martin Demichelis has left Manchester City at the end of his contract, the Premier League club said in a statement on Friday.
The 35-year-old made 17 starts for City last season as he struggled to make an impact, with former manager Manuel Pellegrini preferring Eliaquim Mangala and Nicolas Otamendi to cover for the injured Vincent Kompany.
A 2014 World Cup finalist with Argentina, Demichelis was fined 22,000 pounds ($29,000) and warned by the Football Association in May for breaking betting rules.
The centre back, who joined from Atletico Madrid in 2013, made 105 appearances for City and was part of the Premier League-winning squad in 2013-14.
(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey will be out for three weeks with a calf strain that has already sidelined him for Saturday's big game at Premier League leaders Chelsea, manager Arsene Wenger said on Friday.
Arsenal's clash against London rivals Chelsea is the north London side's last chance to stop the Premier League leaders from running away with the title, former France winger Robert Pires has said.