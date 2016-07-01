Football Soccer - Chelsea v Manchester City - FA Cup Fifth Round - Stamford Bridge - 21/2/16Manchester City's Martin Demichelis brings down Chelsea's Bertrand Traore resulting in a penalty to ChelseaAction Images via Reuters / John SibleyLivepic

Defender Martin Demichelis has left Manchester City at the end of his contract, the Premier League club said in a statement on Friday.

The 35-year-old made 17 starts for City last season as he struggled to make an impact, with former manager Manuel Pellegrini preferring Eliaquim Mangala and Nicolas Otamendi to cover for the injured Vincent Kompany.

A 2014 World Cup finalist with Argentina, Demichelis was fined 22,000 pounds ($29,000) and warned by the Football Association in May for breaking betting rules.

The centre back, who joined from Atletico Madrid in 2013, made 105 appearances for City and was part of the Premier League-winning squad in 2013-14.

(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)