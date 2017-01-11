Ecclestone can still play a role in F1, says new boss
LONDON Bernie Ecclestone can still play an important role in Formula One's new era despite being ousted as supremo, chief executive Chase Carey said on Tuesday.
LONDON Manchester City have been charged with allegedly failing to ensure their anti-doping 'club whereabouts' information was accurate, the English FA said on Wednesday.
It said the Premier League club had until Jan. 19 to respond.
No further details were given.
Regulation 14 of the FA anti-doping regulations requires all clubs to provide, on request, training dates, start and finish times, where training is taking place and players' overnight addresses.
"It shall also be a breach of this Regulation 14 by the Club if the information contained in such reports is either initially inaccurate or has not been updated by the Club as necessary to ensure it remains accurate," the rules stipulate.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)
Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria each scored twice as holders Paris Saint-Germain romped past Girondins de Bordeaux 4-1 on Tuesday to reach the final of the French League Cup.
LONDON Injured Rory McIlroy has ruled himself out of action for a further month, targeting a return in Mexico on March 2, he told Fox Sports on Tuesday.