LONDON Manchester City have been charged with allegedly failing to ensure their anti-doping 'club whereabouts' information was accurate, the English FA said on Wednesday.

It said the Premier League club had until Jan. 19 to respond.

No further details were given.

Regulation 14 of the FA anti-doping regulations requires all clubs to provide, on request, training dates, start and finish times, where training is taking place and players' overnight addresses.

"It shall also be a breach of this Regulation 14 by the Club if the information contained in such reports is either initially inaccurate or has not been updated by the Club as necessary to ensure it remains accurate," the rules stipulate.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)