Winning the League Cup can spark, just like it did two years ago, a Premier League surge for Manchester City, midfielder Fernandinho has said.

After lifting the 2013-14 League Cup, City went on to win nine of their last 12 league games and saw off competition from a Luis Suarez-inspired Liverpool side to clinch the title on the final day of the campaign.

City have confirmed their place in the Feb. 28 final against Juergen Klopp's Liverpool and Fernandinho felt it could be an important match for his team's Premier League aspirations.

"Winning it two years ago was important for our season - we won the cup in March and then had a lot of games that month in the Champions League and Premier League," Fernandinho told British media.

"The confidence of the team was definitely higher for those games as we had already shown on the pitch what we can do. If we can win it again we will be very happy."

Fernandinho also hit out on those who believe the League Cup has lost its value as managers tend to field weakened sides in the competition.

"If some people don't like this competition, I don't understand it," the Brazil international said.

"It's a great opportunity to win a trophy by playing five or six games and a final, and it's important for the players and the club to win things.

"Wembley is special. I played there two years ago and we won and now we will go there again to play a good team - winning trophies is making history."

City take on Aston Villa in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

