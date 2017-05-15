Manchester City have endured a "tough" season but can end it on a positive note by winning their last two games and sealing a Champions League spot for next season, midfielder Fernandinho has said.

City won their first 10 Premier League matches but failed to maintain their title bid. They were also knocked out of the FA Cup in the semi-finals and the Champions League in the last 16.

They are fourth in the league but will be assured of finishing third if they beat West Brom on Wednesday and Watford on the final day of the season.

"This season has been tough for us, something went wrong but at the end we still have a chance to go into the Champions League and I'm sure we can improve next season," Fernandinho told British media.

"We are trying to improve week by week, training session by training session. I'm sure we are improving, for the next two games and for next season as well.

"Our target, our goal, is to win the next two games. Especially the next one at home in front of our own fans because I think they deserve it," Fernandinho said.

"Then the last game is at Watford, which will be tough again but we are ready for that."

