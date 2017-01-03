Nadal rolls over Raonic to reach semi-finals
MELBOURNE Rafa Nadal continued his brilliant revival at the Australian Open to topple Milos Raonic 6-4 7-6(7) 6-4 on Wednesday and reach his first grand slam semi-final in three years.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said he is approaching the end of his coaching career and the process of bidding goodbye has already started.
The 45-year-old manager, who replaced Manuel Pellegrini at the start of the season, believes his current stint at City could be one of his last managerial assignments.
"I will be at Manchester for the next three seasons, maybe more," Guardiola told NBC.
"I will not be on the bench until I am 60 or 65 years old. I feel the process of my goodbye has already started."
Guardiola racked up three La Liga trophies and two Champions League wins in four years at Barcelona before moving to Bayern Munich in 2013 where he claimed three consecutive Bundesliga crowns.
"I am arriving at the end of my coaching career, of this I am sure," he added.
The Spaniard has struggled to make an instant impact at City, who are currently third in the table and trail leaders Chelsea by seven points in the Premier League.
(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
