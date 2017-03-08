Top seed Konta wins Nottingham semi-final
Top seed Johanna Konta reached the final of the Nottingham grass court tournament on Saturday with a 6-2 7-5 win over Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova.
The high premium that English players command in the transfer market represents a serious obstacle to Manchester City's plans to fill the team with domestic talent, manager Pep Guardiola has said.
Following goalkeeper Joe Hart's move to Italy on a season-long loan, Raheem Sterling, John Stones and Fabian Delph are the only Englishmen to have featured for City's senior squad this season.
Although Guardiola wants to build his team around a strong core of domestic talent, the Spaniard says it is "impossible" to find value for money when it comes to English players.
"I would like to have more English players," Guardiola told British media. "But... they are so expensive.
"I would like English players because they know the league and that is much better. I am really impressed with how many good English players your country has.
"Believe me, I would like English players but it is impossible. It is so expensive."
The Spaniard, who had a wealth of homegrown talent at his disposal during his stints at Barcelona and Bayern Munich, hoped City could bring gifted youngsters through the youth ranks over the next few seasons.
"The club has worked for a long time with the academy, they are thinking about the next few years, hopefully they will come through with me, maybe it will be a different manager," he added.
"But I would like four or five (English) boys in the side."
Third-placed City host ninth-placed Stoke City in the Premier League on Wednesday before travelling to Middlesbrough in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Saturday.
(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)
Top seed Johanna Konta reached the final of the Nottingham grass court tournament on Saturday with a 6-2 7-5 win over Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova.
SYDNEY Scotland beat Australia for the first time in more than four years on Saturday, winning 24-19 in Sydney to avenge two consecutive narrow defeats, including a controversial World Cup exit, by the southern hemisphere team.
LONDON India's captain Virat Kohli has urged his team to forget the 124-run drubbing they inflicted on old rivals Pakistan in the group stage of the Champions Trophy ahead of the teams' sell-out final at The Oval on Sunday.