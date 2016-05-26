Incoming manager Pep Guardiola will give Manchester City a new identity, replicating the possession-based football that was the hallmark of his trophy-laden stint with Barcelona, according to his Bayern Munich successor Carlo Ancelotti.

Guardiola, who will replace Manuel Pellegrini at City in July, made a stunning start to his managerial career as his immensely successful four-year spell at Barcelona yielded 14 trophies, including two Champions League titles.

The 45-year-old's three-year tenure at German side Bayern was slightly less successful as he guided them to seven trophies but missed out on the elusive Champions League title.

Ancelotti was certain Guardiola would inject new life at the Etihad Stadium.

"When Guardiola left Barcelona, people said, 'Ah he is not able to repeat the same style of play at Bayern Munich because he doesn't have (Lionel) Messi'," British media quoted him as saying.

"But by the end Bayern were playing with the same style as Barcelona. Different players, but the style is there. It will be the same at Manchester City.

"Guardiola for this reason is a fantastic manager because he is able to build a really strong identity of his team. I think Manchester City signed Guardiola for this reason, to establish a new identity, a new style, a new culture."

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; ediitng by Amlan Chakraborty)