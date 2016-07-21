Van Dijk injury may force Southampton into transfer market
Southampton manager Claude Puel could be active on the final day of the January transfer window after Virgil van Dijk's injury left him short of experienced options in the heart of defence.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed the club are in talks with Schalke 04 attacking midfielder Leroy Sane but the move is stalling over the player's valuation.
"Sane is a player of Schalke. Of course we talk to him - Schalke knows we are interested, but at this moment we don't have many possibilities to get him," Guardiola told reporters.
The Spaniard was speaking after his side's 1-0 friendly loss to his former club Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena, his first game in charge of the English club.
"There is a difference between Manchester City and Schalke and it is quite big. I do not know what is going to happen but right now he is with Schalke," he said of the 20-year-old Sane, who was in the Germany squad at the Euro 2016.
Schalke 04 sporting director Christian Heidel Winger has confirmed Sane has asked the club for a transfer.
Sane scored eight league goals and grabbed six assists for Schalke last season as the Bundesliga club finished fifth in the standings.
(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
LONDON Liverpool will attempt to sweep away the January blues on the last day of a wretched month when they host commanding Premier League leaders Chelsea at Anfield on Tuesday.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is wary of over-working striker Danny Welbeck because of fears the England striker could suffer a set-back having recently returned from a long-term knee injury.