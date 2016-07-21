Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed the club are in talks with Schalke 04 attacking midfielder Leroy Sane but the move is stalling over the player's valuation.

"Sane is a player of Schalke. Of course we talk to him - Schalke knows we are interested, but at this moment we don't have many possibilities to get him," Guardiola told reporters.

The Spaniard was speaking after his side's 1-0 friendly loss to his former club Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena, his first game in charge of the English club.

"There is a difference between Manchester City and Schalke and it is quite big. I do not know what is going to happen but right now he is with Schalke," he said of the 20-year-old Sane, who was in the Germany squad at the Euro 2016.

Schalke 04 sporting director Christian Heidel Winger has confirmed Sane has asked the club for a transfer.

Sane scored eight league goals and grabbed six assists for Schalke last season as the Bundesliga club finished fifth in the standings.

