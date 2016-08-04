LONDON Belgian international Kevin De Bruyne has warned it may take time for new coach Pep Guardiola to build a side and implement his playing style at Manchester City.

The 25-year-old midfielder is one of several City players who featured at Euro 2016 and the Copa America in the close season and he only returned to training on Thursday after an extended break.

"He's changing a few things," De Bruyne told Sky Sports television, referring to Guardiola. "I think tactically he's going to change a few things.

"Possibly yes (it will take time) especially with all of the late arrivals. It's tough to build a team when a lot of people are coming in late after the Euros and the Copa America."

Spaniard Guardiola left Bayern Munich at the end of last season to succeed Manuel Pellegrini as City coach.

City begin their Premier League campaign at home to Sunderland on Aug. 13.

(Reporting by Ed Dove; Editing by Tony Jimenez)