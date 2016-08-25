Football Soccer Britain - Manchester City v Steaua Bucharest - UEFA Champions League Qualifying Play-Off Second Leg - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England - 24/8/16Manchester City's Joe Hart looks on as fans applaud himAction Images via Reuters / Carl Recine

Joe Hart is positive that a solution will be reached surrounding his future at Manchester City, the goalkeeper has said after helping the club advance to the group stages of the Champions League.

The 29-year-old made his first start this season in City's 1-0 win against Steaua Bucharest to a thunderous reception from home fans.

According to British media reports, the impending arrival of Claudio Bravo from Barcelona could signal Hart's exit after a 10-year stay at City.

"We have a top manager that the club has wanted for a long time and he will have his opinion on things and outside of the charade and all the rubbish that is being talked, we are dealing with it like men inside and we will come up with a solution," Hart told British media.

"We all know there is a situation going on but I feel that outside of all the circus, we are handling it well as a good team with a good management staff, and I enjoyed tonight."

Manager Pep Guardiola has preferred goalkeeper Willy Caballero over Hart.

"I try to be honest. I can't deny what I feel. I was honest with Joe. Time shows I made mistakes at Barcelona and (Bayern) Munich, but I have to take them," Guardiola said. "You have to accept and follow me, the way I want to play.

"I am so happy with the way people treat him and love him... Right now Joe is a player for Manchester City."

City host West Ham United in their next league game on Sunday.

(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)