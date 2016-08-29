Marseille sign France forward Payet from West Ham
PARIS Olympique de Marseille have signed France forward Dimitri Payet on a 4-1/2 year contract from West Ham United after they agreed a transfer fee of 25 million pounds on Sunday.
LONDON Manchester City's out-of-favour goalkeeper Joe Hart is keen to join Serie A club Torino on a season-long loan deal, media reports said on Monday.
England's first-choice keeper has been left out of City's opening three Premier League matches of the season and new manager Pep Guardiola has said that Hart can leave if he wants.
Guardiola is determined to start moves at the back with a goalkeeper who is "able to play with the ball".
City and Torino are discussing Hart's possible loan move, according to media reports.
Torino sporting director Gianluca Petrachi was quoted as saying: "The goalkeeper is an idea we wanted to follow.
"If it's Hart then good, otherwise we will certainly be doing something on the market for that role."
Torino, who finished 12th in the league last season, have started the new campaign by taking three points from their first two games.
Real Madrid were spurred on by La Liga title rivals Barcelona and Sevilla dropping points on Sunday, coach Zinedine Zidane said as his side took a four-point lead at the top by beating Real Sociedad 3-0 in the late game.
BARCELONA Cristiano Ronaldo shrugged off the boos of his own supporters to fire Real Madrid to a 3-0 win over Real Sociedad on Sunday as Zinedine Zidane's side took advantage of slip ups by Barcelona and Sevilla to open up a four-point lead at the top of La Liga.