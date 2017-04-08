Murray supports radical rule changes being tested in Milan
World number one Andy Murray has voiced his support for changes designed to speed up tennis being tested at the inaugural Next Generation ATP Finals in Milan this November.
MANCHESTER CITY 3 HULL CITY 1
Manchester City claimed their first victory in five league games with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Hull City to calm their top-four jitters on Saturday.
Hull's Ahmed Elmohamady put through his own goal after 31 minutes to give City the lead.
Sergio Aguero made it 2-0 shortly after halftime following a jinking run by Raheem Sterling -- his 10th goal in his last 10 appearances for City.
Fabian Delph hammered in City's third before Andrea Ranocchia pulled one back late on.
Fourth-placed City moved seven points ahead of fifth-placed Arsenal who have two games in hand while Hull remained two points above the bottom three.
BIRMINGHAM, England Bangladesh set India a target of 265 to win their semi-final of the Champions Trophy at Edgbaston on Thursday, leaving the contest nicely balanced at lunch.
BERLIN Bayern Munich will take on Liverpool and Atletico Madrid will face Napoli in the pre-season Audi Cup in Munich on Aug. 1, the German champions said on Thursday.