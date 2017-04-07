LONDON Hull City manager Marco Silva is looking no further than ensuring Premier League survival despite speculation that he is being targetted by other clubs.

When former Olympiakos coach Silva replaced Mike Phelan in January with Hull bottom of the table, there was plenty of sneering from English pundits who questioned his credentials.

Since then he has won five out of six homes games, including Wednesday's 4-2 victory over Middlesbrough which meant Hull will kick off at Manchester City on Saturday out of the bottom three.

Silva was initially named as manager until the end of the season -- but such has been his impact that Hull may now struggle to keep hold of the 39-year-old who has a big fan in Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho.

Asked about his situation on Friday, Silva said contract talks could wait until the end of the season when Hull's fate is decided.

"At this moment ... we have only one focus, to stay in the Premier League," Silva told reporters. "This is most important. At the end of the season we will talk sure but for now I have only one goal.

"Really if I stay here I am happy here and I keep my focus day by day. You never know the future of a manager. I came here with big motivation with the club. All these questions are important but not important at this time.

"I haven't had any offers."

While Hull's home form has been impressive, they have continue to struggle away and have managed a solitary point in five road trips since he took over.

Pep Guardiola's City pose a daunting task as Hull try to keep their heads above the relegation trapdoor.

But midfielder Sam Clucas believes they will go to the Etihad buoyant after consecutive victories against fellow strugglers West Ham United and Middlesbrough.

"It's a massive incentive to get out of the bottom three, Boro was a six-pointer," he said.

"It was huge going into Man City, it takes the pressure off. Now we've got those six points we virtually see it as a free hit. But it's a game of football and we will go there to win."

Hull will be without defender Harry Maguire for Saturday's clash after he injured his knee in the defeat of Boro with Michael Dawson likely to come in.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)