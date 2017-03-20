Murray supports radical rule changes being tested in Milan
World number one Andy Murray has voiced his support for changes designed to speed up tennis being tested at the inaugural Next Generation ATP Finals in Milan this November.
LONDON Manchester City were charged with misconduct by the FA on Monday for the way their players reacted to a 50th minute penalty that saw Liverpool take the lead in Sunday's 1-1 Premier League draw at the Etihad stadium.
Referee Michael Oliver was surrounded by City players after he awarded Liverpool a spot kick following a Gael Clichy foul on Roberto Firmino.
Former City player James Milner scored from the spot after Clichy, who had raised his boot on Firmino, and David Silva were booked. Some City players continued to remonstrate afterwards.
The hosts equalised 18 minutes later through Sergio Aguero.
"It is alleged that in or around the 50th minute of the fixture, the club failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion," the governing body said in a statement.
City, who have until 1800 local time on Thursday to respond to the charge, are third in table, a point ahead of Liverpool, who have played a game more, but 12 adrift of leaders Chelsea.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)
BERLIN Bayern Munich will take on Liverpool and Atletico Madrid will face Napoli in the pre-season Audi Cup in Munich on Aug. 1, the German champions said on Thursday.
West Ham United's first home game of the 2017-18 Premier League campaign against Southampton will be rescheduled as the London Stadium undergoes renovation following the conclusion of the 2017 IAAF World Athletics Championships on Aug. 13.