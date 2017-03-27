Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds by the English FA after they accepted a misconduct charge for the way their players reacted to a 50th minute penalty in the 1-1 Premier League draw with Liverpool on March 20.

City were charged by the FA last week after their players surrounded referee Michael Oliver who had awarded Liverpool a spot kick following a foul by Gael Clichy on Roberto Firmino.

Former City player James Milner converted the penalty after Clichy, who had raised his boot on Firmino, and David Silva were booked. Some City players continued to remonstrate afterwards. City equalised 18 minutes later through Sergio Aguero.

"Following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing today (Monday 27 March 2017), Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds after the club admitted an FA misconduct charge," the governing body said in a statement.

"City breached FA Rule E20(a) in that in or around the 50th minute of the game against Liverpool on 19 March 2017, the club failed to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion."

City, who are third in table, travel to sixth-placed Arsenal on Sunday.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)