Manchester City will not extend the contracts of defenders Gael Clichy and Bacary Sagna, midfielder Jesus Navas and goalkeeper Willy Caballero as the quartet will leave the club during the summer, the Premier League side announced on Thursday.

Caballero, Navas and Sagna made 16 or fewer league starts for City in the season that finished on Sunday, while the 31-year-old Clichy started 24 games.

"I have enjoyed every moment of my City career and will look back on my time at City fondly," the 34-year-old Sagna told the club's website (www.mancity.com)

"From the first day I arrived, everyone at the club has made me feel welcome and I will always be grateful to them," the 35-year-old Caballero said.

Navas, 31, saw his playing opportunities diminish in his fourth season at the club as fellow Spaniard Pep Guardiola led the side to a third-place finish in his debut campaign.

