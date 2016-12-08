Sergio Aguero's words of encouragement are ringing in Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho's ears as the 20-year-old striker prepares to fill the massive boots of the suspended Argentina international.

Aguero was shown a straight red card in the stoppage time of City's 3-1 Premier League defeat by Chelsea on Saturday for a two-footed lunge on David Luiz and was later handed a four-batch domestic ban for violent conduct.

"I have a responsibility to be the striker for the team, replacing Sergio when he is not around," Iheanacho, who scored the equaliser in Tuesday's 1-1 Champions League draw against Celtic, told the club website (www.mancity.com).

"Before we played Celtic, (Aguero said) that it's up to me now to fill that gap, to carry the team along."

"He's telling me I should do very well and they are words of encouragement from him. So, I'm going to do it."

The Nigerian has played nine Premier League games this season, scoring three goals and supplying as many assists.

"I have to prove myself, give my best and work hard for the team and make sure we get the wins we need," he added.

Man City, fourth in the league with 30 points, travel to 16th placed Leicester City on Saturday.

