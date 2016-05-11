Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho said he was enjoying comparisons with Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford and that the rivalry with his fellow teenage sensation will spur him to greater heights.

Iheanacho, 19, has scored 13 goals in 34 games in all competitions in his debut campaign for City, while 18-year-old Rashford has netted seven goals in 16 games so far, including the winner in the Manchester derby in March.

"I love a challenge so when people compare me and Rashford, it gives me more confidence and motivation. It also makes me work even harder," Iheanacho told Daily Mail.

"I hope people keep comparing us because if we can keep challenging each other in the coming years it could be great for Manchester. If we both keep doing well, improving and scoring lots of goals for the team it could be interesting."

Manchester City are battling with United for a Champions League qualifying place which they will guarantee with at least a draw at Swansea City on Sunday. If City lose in Wales, United can finish fourth with a win at home to Bournemouth.

