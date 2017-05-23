Manchester City have set their sights on winning trophies next season after finishing third in the Premier League despite a strong start to the campaign, striker Gabriel Jesus has said.

City won their first 10 games in all competitions but failed to challenge for silverware as they exited the League Cup early, lost in the Champions League Round of 16 and the FA Cup semi-finals, to mark a second trophyless season in three years.

"We are a little bit disappointed we couldn't fight for a trophy at the end, we are really looking forward to next season," Brazilian Jesus told Sky Sports.

"We achieved qualification for the Champions League, this team is still growing and changing and hopefully next season we will be stronger, better and be able to achieve trophies.

"That is the goal of this club."

Jesus, who joined the club in January, scored seven goals in 10 league appearances but was sidelined for two months with a fractured foot.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)